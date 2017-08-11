Operation School Supplies Hampton

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The new school year is right around the corner and that means Operation School Supplies! You can help underprivileged kids get the tools they need to succeed.

Jeremy Wheeler joined us from our drop-off event at the Farm Fresh on Coliseum Drive in Hampton. Thanks to Farm Fresh Supermarkets and Harrison’s Moving and Storage for partnering with us for Operation School Supplies going on all month-long.

Next Friday, Jen Lewis is on-duty at our Operation School Supplies drop-off event at the Farm Fresh on Mount Pleasant in Chesapeake.