Norfolk State has QB options, but appear to be settling in on a starter

NORFOLK (WAVY) – For the first time since he became Norfolk State’s coach just over two years ago, head coach Latrell Scott has plenty of options at the coveted quarterback position. With players like Tyree-Givers Wilson from Chesapeake and Juwan Carter from Highland Springs showing signs of promise, Scott appears to be leaning towards freshman Tripp Harrington from Raleigh.

“I think they all give you a bit of everything,” Scott said. “Tripp’s probably the best athlete, Tyree’s got a big strong arm, and (Juwan Carter) is a kid that is an in-between kid. He’s a winner. It’s great that we have multiple quarterbacks, because that hasn’t been an issue at Norfolk State in a while. To have a true quarterback competition among three guys is a blessing for us.”

The Spartans lost a lot of close games last year, but finished winning three of their final four last season. This year, the schedule isn’t as tough–no more Marshall, Rutgers or Old Dominion on the Spartans schedule. There are however two tough non-conference games, William and Mary comes to Norfolk and then the Spartans take on the defending FCS champions James Madison in Harrisonburg.

NSU should be battled tested once the conference portion of its schedule comes into play.

“We’re all ready to prove something,” senior linebacker Kyle Archie said. “For a long time, we’ve been losing games by one, two plays. We’re ready to turn the corner, and everybody’s really read to show how good we actually are.”

Norfolk State opens the season at home on September 2nd against Virginia State.