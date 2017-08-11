Man wanted on outstanding warrants in Northampton County, NC

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who has outstanding warrants.

The sheriff’s office say Jamal Johnson is wanted for two counts of felony worthless check and obtaining property by false pretense.

According to authorities, the charges stem from worthless checks that were written to a business in excess of $4,000 during the month of April 2017.

If you know of Johnson’s whereabouts, call the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers Line at 252-534-1110.