Man facing meth charges in JCC was previously arrested for similar offense

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side has learned a man police arrested Wednesday for driving a possible meth lab in James City County was arrested once before for a similar offense.

Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Copley Jr. in 2016 after investigators found a meth lab in a car he was driving in the city.

According to court records and 10 On Your Side’s past reporting, Copley and a woman were involved in a crash in York County last October. On scene, deputies smelled something coming from one of the vehicles involved in the accident that was consistent with the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

Copley was arrested along with Jennifer D. Kendrick, 27, of Norfolk, who was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Copley was charged with possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing methamphetamine, conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

Three felony drug charges against Copley where nolle prossed — or withdrawn — in April, according to court records.

However, he was found guilty of possessing marijuana. Copley was able to go free after a judge suspended his entire one year sentence.

James City County police arrested Copley Wednesday night in the parking lot of Farm Fresh on Norge Lane.

Police say he pulled up to a home while investigators were executing a search warrant at the home on Tanbark Lane suspected of making meth and sped off. Officers eventually pulled him over and took him into custody on a warrant from out of Colonial Heights. Investigators say they found materials consistent with making meth in the car.

Two other men were also arrested Wednesday in connection with a possible meth lab at the home.

Court records show agents were doing surveillance on the home off Tanbark Lane and saw Sean Copley making suspected meth. Paperwork says Byron Davis then showed up. Copley told agents the cook was “pretty much complete” and that there was probably up to one and a half grams of meth in the shed.

Copley said he did not sell the drug, but “has a group of approximately five people that purchase Sudafed for him based on a fabricated story that he broke his nose and needs more each month than he is allowed to purchase,” according to court records.

Copley and Davis were charged with possession and manufacture of meth. Davis has bonded out of prison.

However, both of the men are scheduled to appear back in court in October.