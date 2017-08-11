Rain causes flooding in parts of northeast North Carolina

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Rain caused localized flooding in some parts of northeast North Carolina on Friday.

WAVY viewer Jennifer Hobbs shared photos of flooding in the Hobbsville section of Gates County. Water can be seen flowing over a roadway there and completely covering a home’s front yard.

In Hertford County, flash flooding caused Pinetops Road to washout, closing the road. The North Carolina Department of Transportation have placed barricades there. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Super Doppler 10 meteorologists reported scattered showers across northeast North Carolina and southside Hampton Roads on Friday morning.

Tracking light/moderate rain across the Southside and North Carolina. On/off showers expected through the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/QG6nEXFQb5 — WAVY Weather (@WAVY_Weather) August 11, 2017

More showers are expected to move through Hampton Roads throughout the evening Friday, into Saturday and throughout the day Saturday. We won’t see much sunshine until next Wednesday.

The Suffolk Parks & Recreation TGIF Summer Concert scheduled for Friday, Aug. 11 was canceled due to the weather forecast.

