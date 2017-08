SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-vehicle crash closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 664 on Friday.

A traffic camera showed two tractor-trailers stopped on the bridge before the tunnel entrance.

The interstate is now back open.

Update: Accident: NB on I-664 at I-664 Tunnel-MMMBT N in Suffolk. No lanes closed. Delay 2 mi.5:38PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) August 11, 2017

