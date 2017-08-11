Coast Guard rescues 2 after boat catches fire off the Eastern Shore

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard rescued two people Friday evening after their boat caught fire 14 miles northeast of Chincoteague.

Watchstanders in the Sector Hampton Roads Command Center in Portsmouth received a call from two men aboard the 32-foot boat Rod Buster stating they had a fire onboard.

A 47-foot motor lifeboat crew from Station Chincoteague launched to help. When on the way, the men on the Rod Buster were able to put the fire out, but the boat was taking on water.

Once on scene, Coast Guard crews put a dewatering pump to the boat and came aboard to plug a hole in the hull. The boat was then towed back to Curtis Merritt Harbor in Chincoteague, where it was safely moored.

“Thanks to the mariners having proper fire equipment onboard, they extinguished the fire, and prevented the situation from becoming much worse,” said Petty Officer 3rd class Tyler Leighton, coxswain for the case.

Boat towed back to shore after fire onboard View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory Morrison of Station Chincoteague minds the towline en route to Chincoteague, Virginia, Aug. 11, 2017. Station Chincoteague personnel received notification the 32-foot Rod Buster had an onboard fire and was taking on water. Once on scene, Station Chincoteague personnel passed over a dewatering pump and plugged a hole in the hull. The vessel was then towed back to Chincoteague and moored safely. (U.S. Coast Guard photograph by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Leighton.) Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory Morrison of Station Chincoteague assists one of the mariners aboard the Rod Buster 14 miles southest of Chincoteague, Virginia, Aug. 11, 2017. Station Chincoteague personnel received notification the 32-foot Rod Buster had an onboard fire and was taking on water. Once on scene, Station Chincoteague personnel passed over a dewatering pump and plugged a hole in the hull. The vessel was then towed back to Chincoteague and moored safely. (U.S. Coast Guard photograph by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Leighton.)