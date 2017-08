PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Wellness Interventions of Norfolk (“WIN”) and they were here today to tell us about their Mindscapes Art Show.

Mindscapes Art Show

Presented By Wellness Interventions of Norfolk

Saturday, August 19th – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

Admission is $5/Donations accepted

Proceeds go toward the future WIN Center