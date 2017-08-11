Anthem to stop selling individual plans in much of Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – A third insurance company says it will stop offering individual health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act in Virginia.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield said Friday in a statement that its decision was based on the shrinking individual market and uncertainty in Washington.

Anthem is also reducing its other plan offerings. In all, the changes could affect around 200,000 people.

In his calls to repeal Obamacare, President Donald Trump has threatened to cut funding to insurance companies that helps to subsidize plans for low-income people.

State Corporation Commission spokeswoman Katha Treanor said in an email Friday that at least one insurer will still offer individual insurance in each county next year with the exception of some zip codes in Fauquier County.

Treanor said that more than 360,000 Virginians are currently enrolled in individual plans.

Below is the Governor's statement on Anthem's decision to leave the federal health insurance exchange in Virginia: pic.twitter.com/amXh4ICmfd — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) August 11, 2017