Wife of Portsmouth man killed in 2015 police shooting files lawsuit

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The wife of a man killed in a 2015 officer-involved shooting in Portsmouth has filed a lawsuit against the former chief of police and three officers.

Officers shot and killed Walter Brown III on March 24, 2015 during a drug investigation.

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney ruled that the officers were justified in their use of force because Brown was determined to be “an immediate threat to law enforcement” since he had to be tased, struggled with officers and wielded a gun.

Brown’s wife, Otavia Brown, is suing the former Portsmouth Police Chief, Ed Hargis, and three officers for $10 million, including $350,000 in punitive damages.

The lawsuit alleges that the three officers burst into the home on Colin Drive, beat Brown, tased him and then shot him multiple times. The suit also claims that Brown was not armed with a gun when he was shot.