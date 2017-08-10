Va. Beach man sues RNC and Republican Party of Virginia, alleging fraud

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man — who claims to have worked for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in New Hampshire — is suing the Republican National Committee and Republican Party of Virginia.

In a federal lawsuit filed last week, Robert Heghmann alleges the RNC committed fraud for soliciting donations on promises to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act — also known as Obamacare.

Heghmann alleges the RNC collected more than $735 million largely on that promise and wants the party to return every contribution received since 2013.

In the lawsuit, Heghmann calls himself a life-long member of the Republican party who has spent more than $1,000 in campaign donations since 2010.