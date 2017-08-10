TCC earns accreditation for another decade

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Community College has earned accreditation for another decade.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges notified the college of its reaffirmation in a letter dated July 5.

TCC underwent a three-year affirmation effort, which involved commission representatives reviewing procedures, interviewing faculty, staff and students and visiting each of the college’s campuses in Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach.

Accreditation allows colleges to retain the ability to offer federal financial aid. More than half of TCC students receive financial aid. Accreditation also ensures that TCC students are allowed to transfer to four-year colleges.

“The quality and integrity of the work we do at TCC has received the highest stamp of approval,” said TCC President Edna V. Baehre-Kolovani.

The college’s accreditation is on a 10-year cycle, which means that TCC associate degrees and certificates are accredited through 2027. The commission reviews nearly 100 standards before granting accreditation.

“TCC’s commitment to meeting the demanding standards required for accreditation reflects our dedication to serving students and providing them with the best possible education,” added Daniel DeMarte, the college’s executive vice president for Academics and Student Affairs.

To meet reaffirmation requirements, TCC is planning to launch a quality enhancement plan called Progressive Academic and Career Experience, which will help students choose appropriate academic programs and ensure they are exposed to career paths before graduating.

TCC was first accredited by the commission in 1971.