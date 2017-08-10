Jury recommends 48 years for man convicted in deadly 2016 incident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man convicted of charges including robbery for an incident that resulted in the death of a Grassfield High School student could serve nearly five decades in prison.

WAVY’s Jason Marks reports Andarion McInnis “busted out in anger” upon hearing the jury’s recommended sentence.

McInnis was found guilty on Wednesday of robbery, firearms charges and conspiracy to commit robbery. He was found not guilty of murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Bryant Cueto.

Jurors on Thursday recommended 48 years for McInnis — 10 years for conspiracy, eight for the firearms charges and 30 for robbery.

McInnis was arrested along with 18-year-old Jacquan Wilson following the May 2016 incident. Wilson is still waiting for his trial to begin.

