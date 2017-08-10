Redskins set for Ravens, and their first preseason test

RICHMOND (WAVY) – It’s finally time for the Redskins to clash shoulder pads with another NFL team. Washington will hit the road for their first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

Of note, Kirk Cousins will be without two of his top wideouts. Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson, who missed just about all of last season with a foot injury, are both out with hamstring issues. That being said, Cousins has liked what he’s seen from a chemistry-building standpoint with his receivers. “I think that every day of practice,” said Cousins on Tuesday.

“We’ve taken another step, and gone through a new situation, new play against a new defense. That’s why these preseason games will be helpful; going against other defenses, (we get) another look, we got to get these guys (receivers) involved.

“They’ve shown what they can do, and now we’ve got to find ways to get them the football.”

On the defensive side, Redskins fans will finally get a look at the team’s top draft pick, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. “I’m excited. I’m excited. I’ve been waiting 22 years for this,” said Allen, the 17th overall selection from the University of Alabama.

Allen brings tremendous size and strength, and finished seventh in the Heisman voting following his final season with the Crimson Tide. In addition, he finished second all-time in Alabama history with 28.5 sacks. So, the pressure will surely be on for him to provide the pressure. “There’s definitely expectationst there, but I don’t think anyone can put greater expectations on myself than me,” said Allen.