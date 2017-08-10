Police: Teen hospitalized after assault during drug deal gone wrong

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County police say a 17-year-old was assaulted during a drug deal last month.

According to police, officers were called to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center around 1:20 a.m. on July 26 after a patient reported that he was assaulted.

The victim told police that while he tried to buy marijuana from a 16-year-old girl who he knew, he was assaulted by an unknown man. The suspect approached the teen from behind, pointed a gun at him, hit him in the head multiple times with the gun and stole his backpack.

The backpack had $70 and a cell phone charger inside.

Police say the victim suffered multiple skull and facial fractures and was transferred to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

Authorities are still investigating.

