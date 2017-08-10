Police: Suspects break into VB home, leave after noticing security cam

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say two suspects broke into a home in June, but left after noticing a security camera.

The burglary incident happened June 1 at a house on Gadwall Place. Police one suspect tried to open the garage door.

Several minutes later, two suspects — one of whom was armed with a handgun — found a way in through a window.

Security video released Thursdays shows the two crawling through the window, and looking around the house.

Police say they left without taking any property.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize these suspects.