Police: 2 charged after Newport News teen alleges abuse

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are facing charges in Newport News after police say a teenager alleged she was abused by a family member.

Officers were dispatched to Lucas Creek Road the evening of Aug. 8 for a suicidal person who was walking in the area, according to police.

The officers found a 16-year-old girl who appeared to be distraught, claiming that she had been abused by a family member.

A friend reported that the teen had been assaulted by a family member back in May, police say. She reportedly sustained bruises and scratches on her legs.

Police say officers were told another family member told the teen she was changing the locks to the house — and that her belongings were outside for her to get them.

The teen went to a local hospital for evaluation. Child Protective Services was contacted and spoke to her at the hospital.

Police say 46-year-old Robert Hall was arrested and charged with assault on a family member, child abuse/neglect, strangulation and abduction.

Cynthia Hall, 40, was arrested and charged with child abuse/neglect.