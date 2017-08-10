Norfolk Public Schools looking to hire bus drivers, bus assistants

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools are looking to hire bus drivers and bus assistants for the 2017-2018 school year.

The school system operates a fleet of 320 school buses with 238 contracted drivers. Drivers provide transportation services for general education and special needs students, athletics and other after school activities, all in all transporting about 11,000 students to and from school and traveling more than 2.3 million miles annually.

Candidates must have a strong work ethic, a dedication to providing outstanding customer service and be professional at all times. If you think you have what it takes to be a driver or bus assistant, you can apply online.