SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Nightingale was called to the scene of a crash Thursday morning in Southampton County, according to VDOT.

VDOT tweeted Thursday morning the crash happened at U.S. Route 58 and Tennessee Road. All westbound and eastbound road have been closed.

A detour is being put in place, but VDOT says motorists should expect major delays.

The circumstances of the crash and the number of vehicles involved are unclear.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.