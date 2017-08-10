Mosquito spraying scheduled for Friday on Craney Island

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says mosquito spraying has been scheduled for Friday on Portsmouth’s Craney Island.

Crews in a fixed-wing aircraft — similar to a crop duster — will spray liquid mosquito larvicide on the island. This is scheduled to happen between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Officials say the pesticide does not affect bees, so beekeepers will not need to take special precautions.

An inclement weather date of Saturday is in place, in case conditions do not allow for spraying Friday.