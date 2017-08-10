Man stabbed during fight at the Alley Nightclub in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a fight at the Alley Nightclub early Thursday morning.

According to a news release from police, a large fight broke inside the club at 5015 Mercury Blvd. just after midnight. Off-duty officers who were at the club reported that several men assaulted a 24-year-old Hampton man, stabbing him in the process.

Officers arrived and found the man laying on the sidewalk outside the club.

Paramedics took him to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No descriptions of the suspects have been released or what the circumstances were that led to the fight.

