Man shot on Madison Avenue in Newport News overnight

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say someone in a car shot a man on a front porch on Madison Ave. just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

According to a news release from police, a 32-year-old man was on the front porch of a home in the 4500 block of Madison Ave. near 45th Street, when an unknown car drove by and someone inside started shooting.

The man was struck in the abdomen by the gunfire.

Medics took him to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Witnesses nor the victim were able to give police a description of the car.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.