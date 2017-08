VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a robbery in Virginia Beach.

Letahj Pickett, 18, is charged with robbery, burglary, abduction by force, conspiracy to abduct by force and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police say Pickett and the victim had arranged to meet to “conduct illicit activities” when Pickett forced his way into the home.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Atlantis Drive.