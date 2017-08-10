Man accused of illegal dentist procedures in Va. Beach denied bond

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of doing dental procedures without a license in Virginia Beach has been denied bond.

WAVY’s Jason Marks reports a judge denied 54-year-old Carlos Vargas bond in a hearing Thursday morning.

A defense attorney for Vargas argued that he is not a flight risk or threat, and that he would be staying with a family friend in Onancock if he was released.

The judge denied bond for Vargas, however, saying, “I think he is a flight risk.”

Vargas was on the run for the last two years — wanted for doing alleged invasive dental procedures in back in 2012 and 2013. Prosecutors say he was doing the procedures out of his home and in North Carolina.

Court documents say Vargas had at least five patients and didn’t have a Virginia dental license. Vargas’ attorney says he does have a dental license from Nicaragua, but not the United States.

Virginia State Police initially charged one Carlos Vargas, but then realized it was the wrong man. When they went looking for the other Carlos Vargas, he was gone.

Family in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia were interviewed by authorities — all of whom said Vargas was out of the country.

Vargas was arrested in Miami coming back into the country. His attorney says he did not know there were warrants out.

Prosecutors say he is an undocumented immigrant who was doing work on other undocumented immigrants.

A trail date of Oct. 18 has been set in this case.