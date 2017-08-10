Redskins fan transforms yard into tribute using mulch

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A professional landscaper and die-hard Redskins fan in Chesterfield County decided Game Day was a good day to reveal his latest masterpiece.

Clevane Gillespie says the time and effort he puts in to transform his yard into a giant Redskins tribute is proof that he’s the biggest fan in town.

After an injury left him partially a few years ago, Gillespie says landscaping his profession has also served as a therapeutic remedy. For several weeks, he’s spent 12-plus hours a day crafting his nearly 40 feet by 40 feet mulch masterpiece.

Now that it’s complete, he has a challenge for his favorite team.

“I challenge any Redskins player or coach, whoever comes first,” he said. “What I’m going to do, I’m going to design a special spot on the hill for them.”

Gillespie’s wife, Bettie, says she fully supports her husband’s project, which costs roughly $1,200 to construct.

I’ve seen it grow from the very beginning, and it still amazes me how he just free-hands it,” she said. “He just gets out there and he creates.”