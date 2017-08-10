3 in custody after JCC police find possible meth labs

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were taken into custody Wednesday night after police discovered possible meth labs in James City County.

Police in James City County say officers were serving a search warrant in the 100 block of Tanbark Lane when a car pulled up to the home, but sped away after seeing the officers. This happened around 7:10 p.m. Police say they stopped the vehicle at a Farm Fresh parking lot on Norge Lane — two and a half miles from the home.

A shed at the home and the car were found to contain byproducts consistent with the production of methamphetamines, according to police.

Sean Copley and Byron Davis were taken into custody at the home, and are charged with possession and manufacture of methamphetamines.

Police say the driver of the car, Robert Copley Jr., was taken into custody on a warrant out of Colonial Heights.

Virginia State Police as well as James City County fire crews assisted police Wednesday night.

