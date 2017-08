NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A hotel in Newport News was robbed overnight, police say.

Officers were called to a Country Inn and Suites on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard just after 3 a.m. for a robbery.

Police a clerk told the officers a heavy set black male entered the hotel armed with a knife and demanded money. He got away with cash.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything.