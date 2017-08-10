Elizabeth City State University unveils new logo, tagline

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City State University unveiled its new logo and tagline Wednesday.

The university’s communications and marketing office partnered with the Sax Agency, a Los Angeles-based marketing firm, to develop the new logo and tagline.

ECSU conducted focus groups, online and in-person surveys, interviews and held a discussion with hundreds of faculty, staff, students, alumni, community members and other key stakeholders to hear from them about the university’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and more. The results from these efforts helped in the development of the new logo and tagline.

The new logo shows a depiction of Lane Hall, the oldest building on campus. It stands upon the words “Founded 1891.” The new tagline reads, “Come to Discover. Leave to Conquer.” The tagline was inspired by the school’s mascot, the viking.

Over the next several months, the logo and tagline will become integrated across the campus community to become part of the institution’s marketing and promotional materials.