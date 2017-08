SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A crane is being brought in to remove another crane that ended up in a ditch in Suffolk.

The crane went into the ditch in the 4500 block of Nansemond Parkway just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

The road is currently open, but police say there will likely be a brief closure when the crane arrives to remove the other one.

Police are investigating what caused the accident. There were no injuries reported.