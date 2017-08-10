Charges filed against Va. Beach smoke shop workers dismissed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Charges filed against the owners and employees of a smoke shop in Virginia Beach last year have been dismissed.

Emily and Rob Chianelli, the owners of Papa Joe’s Smoke Shop, told 10 On Your Side that police raided their store on Lynnhaven Road on Aug. 18, 2016.

The Chianellis said police focused their efforts on the store’s “glass gallery,” seizing glass pipes.

Police said the store was selling illegal products. Six workers received summonses for selling drug paraphernalia.

10 On Your Side has confirmed that charges against the owners and four employees were dismissed in January.