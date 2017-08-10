Busch Gardens OK’d to build tall attraction in Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — County officials in Virginia have granted Busch Gardens an approval the park needed to move forward in building a new, tall attraction.

News outlets report the James City County board of supervisors this week unanimously approved a request from Busch Gardens for a height waiver that will let the park construct an attraction of up to 315 feet. The park hasn’t said what exactly it will build, but the project is named Busch Gardens Madrid in planning documents. The park has themed areas representing countries including France, Ireland, Germany and England.

The park’s overall tallest ride currently is Mach Tower at 240 feet. Its tallest roller coaster, at 205 feet, is called Griffon.

Any structure over 60 feet needs a waiver from supervisors in order to be built.