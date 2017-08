ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office needs help to identify a man they say tried to use a stolen credit card.

Authorities say the man tried to buy some items and get cash back with a credit card at the Dollar General store in Rushmere. The card was declined and a prompt said it had been reported stolen. The man quickly left the store, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you recognize this suspect, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.