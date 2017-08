PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation, and they were here to tell us about their 15th Annual “Wine, Women & Fishing” fundraiser to benefit EVMS!

Linda Church, the event chairwoman, told us more.

15th Annual Wine, Women & Fishing

Presented by the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation

Sunday, August 20

Fishing Begins at 8:30 a.m.

Dock Party – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Southside Marina – Virginia Beach

Tickets & Information:

CBWC.org