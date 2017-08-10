Application to turn Norfolk church into microbrewery withdrawn

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Champion Brewing has withdrawn its application to convert the Unitarian Church of Norfolk to a microbrewery.

Both the city and the company confirmed that the application had been withdrawn.

Champion’s owner, Hunter Smith said in a statement released to WAVY.com, “We were drawn to the church as a great spot for Champion, but the cost of renovation makes it prohibitive. The outpouring of support for a Norfolk Champion location means we will continue our search for the right property.”

Many neighbors were concerned that the microbrewery would complicate parking and cause increased noise, traffic and riffraff.