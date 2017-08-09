Worker gets shocked after coming into contact with power line

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A worker for a tree service company came into contact with a power line Wednesday and got shocked.

Bruce Nedelka with Virginia Beach EMS says the worker was on a platform device when the incident happened.

Dispatchers say a call about the incident came just after 10 a.m. from Olive Road.

The worker never lost consciousness and did not go into cardiac arrest, according to Nedelka. He was taken to the trauma center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Nedelka says the worker was awake and alert.