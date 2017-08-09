Williamsburg City Council to vote on proposed tourism development fund

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg City Council will be voting on whether or not to create a tourism development fund.

Councilwoman Barbara Ramsey says the plan was first presented to them at a retreat in January and is based off development funds from other different cities.

“The main thing is, this is done to help our tourism professionals achieve our goals and to respond to travel trends. The way people travel now are different than how people traveled 40 years ago,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey says they’re hoping to promote tourism by providing grants to public and private business ventures and for partnerships. She says some of the ideas have been on the city’s list to complete for years.

Some examples include an aquatics center and an indoor sports facility at the College of William & Mary.

Applicants can apply for grants through the city.

Increased lodging and prepared food and beverage tax would fund the program. It’s something that upsets local restaurant owners.

“The more I understood about it, it didn’t seem like it was a very good idea,” said Mickey Chohany, co-owner of Second Street American Bistro and spokesperson for the Williamsburg Area Restaurant Association.

Chohany says the association first found out about the plan in February.

The proposed plan will increase the tax from five percent to seven percent.

Chohany says that will put a burden on restaurants who are already struggling this year. He says area restaurants made a combined $120,000 less in the first five months of the year.

“It’s very disparaging, the different levels of tax. We’re at the highest level already and they’re proposing going to the highest level out there and we just think the tourism tax shouldn’t be funding on the restaurants backs,” he said.

Chohany says the proposed increase tax, plus the current state sales tax will make the final tax 13 percent. He says that would be the highest in the country, but Ramsey says other local counties have similar local taxes.

“It’s a dollar on a $50 bill. I think that needs to be taken into context on that regard,” she said.

Ramsey says the city has worked with businesses throughout the year to come up with ideas on how to make this work.

“We’re looking at all different options and have made some adjustments as we’ve gone along. We’re trying to come out with what we think is the best way for everyone,” she said.

Ramsey says if passed, the fund will be set up and organized this fiscal year. Tax collection would start on July 1, 2018.

Chohany is hoping the council will delay the vote on Thursday because it will negatively affect tourists and residents who also eat at their restaurants.

To learn more about the tourism development fund, click here.