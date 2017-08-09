USS Gerald R. Ford, helicopter crew help medevac sailor aboard destroyer

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Gerald R. Ford and a helicopter squadron crew helped medevac a sailor aboard a destroyer this week.

A post on the Ford’s official Facebook page says the Ford and the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5 helped a sailor aboard the USS The Sullivans on Monday.

The Ford is currently conducting testing and evaluation following its recent commission — and was the closest available responder.

“We received notification from The Sullivans that they had a Sailor who required medical attention,” said Lt. Dan Pope, one of Ford’s tactical action officers. “We immediately assembled the MEDEVAC coordination team and upgraded the alerts for the search and rescue helicopter. From notification to launch, the process took an hour.”

The medevaced sailor was transported to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.

“It’s an honor to be able to support our Shipmates and our independent duty corpsmen, who provide an indispensable service to the fleet,” said Cmdr. Jonathan Elliot, Ford’s senior medical officer.

The first first fixed-wing aircraft was launched from the Ford in late-July. The Navy’s newest carrier is expected to be operational by 2020.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest coverage.