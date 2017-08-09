Tractor-trailer overturns, blocks ramps on I-64 at Ft. Eustis Boulevard

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer overturned Wednesday morning on Interstate 64, blocking ramps at Ft. Eustis Boulevard.

VDOT tweeted Wednesday that the westbound entrance and second exit ramp were closed due to the crash.

Newport News-The Ft. Eustis on-ramp to 64 West is blocked due to earlier crash at 2nd Ft. Eustis exit ramp to 64 West. #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) August 9, 2017

Images from traffic cameras showed the tractor-trailer on its side on the exit ramp. The crash happened in the middle of construction work on I-64.

Expect delays in the area if you are traveling to the peninsula.

See the latest traffic flow in your area with WAVY’s Traffic Cams.