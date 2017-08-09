Swimming advisory issued for the Lynnhaven Inlet area

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A swimming advisory has been issued for the Lynnhaven Inlet area of Virginia Beach.

The advisory affects the beach between Rockbridge and Starfish Roads. Health officials say testing of the water in that area showed bacteria levels are higher than state standards.

“The coastal waters of Virginia are generally very clean, and we test them weekly from May through September,” said Heidi Kulberg, M.D., director of the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health. “On the occasions when waters fail to meet the standards, we need to protect public health by letting residents and visitors know.”

Signs are posted on the impacted section of the beach, to alert visitors to the advisory.

Health officials will continue testing the water and when bacteria levels return to normal, the signs will be removed.

