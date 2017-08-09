Swimming advisories issued for multiple beaches on the Peninsula

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Swimming advisories have been issued for multiple beaches on the Peninsula.

The advisories affect Anderson Park, King Lincoln Park, Huntington Park and Hilton beaches in Newport News as well as Yorktown Beach.

Samples collected Tuesday showed that bacteria levels in the water at these beaches exceeded the state water quality standards.

Signs are posted at the beaches to warn visitors.

More samples were collected Wednesday. Results should be available Thursday.

Once bacteria levels are back to normal, the signs will be removed.