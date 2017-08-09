Suspect runs over himself in chase with York County deputy, faces charges

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect who accidentally ran over himself in a chase with a York County deputy is now facing charges, authorities say.

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Shelley Ward says a deputy on patrol saw a four-door Honda Civic being driven at a high rate of speed near the intersection of U.S. Route 17 and Ft. Eustis Boulevard.

Ward says the driver jumped the median twice, and slowed down for the deputy before speeding up again.

At some point, the suspect jumped out of the car while it was still moving, running over his legs in the process.

Ward says he then got up and ran toward a line of trees before he was detained. Medics treated him for his injuries and then took him to a local hospital.

The driver, Derik R. Adams, was issued summonses at the hospital for charges including driving under the influence and eluding.

