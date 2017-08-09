Second suspect in deadly 2016 Norfolk shooting to serve 12 years

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One of three men Norfolk police say were involved in a 2016 deadly shooting will serve more than a decade in prison.

The Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says Tradell Cook pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

He was sentenced Wednesday to 43 years in prison, but had 31 of that suspended — leaving 12 years to serve.

Cook was one of three charged in the shooting death of Robert Knight III last year. Police say Knight was shot and killed in March 2016 on Kingston Avenue.

Elisha Hernandez, 22, of Newport News, and Mondozer Masters, 35, of Hampton, were also charged murder for the shooting.

Hernandez pleaded guilty in November of 2016 and is serving 33 years in prison on a suspended sentence for his role.

Masters has hearing scheduled for Aug. 29.

The commonwealth’s attorney’s office says Cook has to be of “uniform good behavior” for 20 years and will be on supervised probation.