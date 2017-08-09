Police seeking info on stolen trailer in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police are looking for a trailer that was stolen at the end of July.

Between July 28 and July 31, a 2004 Superior dual-axle flatbed utility trailer was taken from the 2800 block of John Tyler Highway by the Colonial Capital Bike Trail.

Police say the trailer is 18 feet long, black and has a yellow Renegade toolbox on the front. The toolbox had various types of tools in it.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.