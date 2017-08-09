Police: Man uses fishing technique to steal rent money

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking for public assistance in locating for the suspect that stole rent money from eight apartments.

On July 6, a man went to the College Square Apartments and used a fishing technique to retrieve money orders and rent checks from the rent drop box. The man stole rent money from eight apartments.

Security video release Wednesday shows the suspect at one complex taking the money from a drop box, and then walking away.

Police say the same offense occurred on June 5 at Eastwyck Village Apartments.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.