NOAA says 2017 hurricane season could be ‘extremely active’

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Wednesday updated its outlook for the Atlantic, noting a higher chance for an “above-normal” hurricane season.

The number of predicted named storms and major hurricanes was increased in NOAA’s updated outlook.

According to NOAA, 2017 could end up being an extremely active one for the Atlantic — and has the chance to be the most active since 2010.

NOAA’s updated outlook shows a 60 percent chance of 14 to 19 named storms, with two to five of these becoming major hurricanes.

NOAA’s initial outlook for the season predicted as many as 17 named storms. Two to four of those storms were predicted to become major hurricanes of a Category 3 or higher.

One of the key indicators for the updated outlook, according to NOAA, is the number of early-season storms. There have been seven such storms so far in 2017.

