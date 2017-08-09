Music Icons, Tasty Treats and Ocean Front Concerts

Friday, August 11: Lynyrd Skynyrd & Hank Williams Jr with special guest Aaron Lewis @VUHLA

After over 30 years in the business and 26 million records sold worldwide, the fire has yet to burn out on the band Lynyrd Skynyrd! These Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductees will perform their biggest hits at the veterans united home loans amphitheater this Friday.

Opening acts include music icon, Hank Williams Jr. whose powerful voice has inspired country mega stars and rising talent across the globe. Grammy nominated and multi-platinum recording artist, Aaron Lewis will finish off this trifecta performing hits from his album “Sinner.”

You can catch this retro showcase of epic talent this Friday at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater. The show kicks off at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $20.

Saturday August 12 – Sunday, August 13 : BBQ and Brew @ Kings Dominion

BBQ and Brew Fest returns to for its third season! Come out and enjoy mouthwatering BBQ, toe-tapping live-entertainment and quench your thirst with the best local craft beers in Virginia.

You can even add taste tokens to your park visit so you can sample the best food, beer and wine during the festival. Grab your friends and head to Candy Apple Grove for the tasty event.

Be a part of the festivities every Saturday and Sunday from 12 – 8 p.m., through August 20. Tokens for food, wine and beer tastings are available online at https://www.kingsdominion.com/

Tuesday, August 15 : Spin Doctors @ 31st street stage

There are only two chances left for you to get out and enjoy the whisper concert series at the 31st street park stage. This Tuesday, August 15, the Spin Doctors will take the stage.

Since their debut album release in 1991, they’ve been featured on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine and continue to blaze new trails for up and coming talent.

You can catch this free concert at the 31st street park stage this coming Tuesday. The show starts at 7 p.m. and the concert is free to all!

McDonalds McCafe Summer Giveaway

Do you have a bestie, friend or someone you know needs a tasty pick-me-up at work, then nominate them for McCafe Summer drink giveaway. Go to hrscene.com and tell us why your pick should win. One winner each week will be selected for a surprise delivery for this amazing giveaway.