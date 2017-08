YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-vehicle crash has closed all westbound lanes on Interstate 64 past Lee Hall, according to VDOT.

VDOT said in a tweet that major delays could be expected due to the crash.

York Co.-I-64W past Lee Hall. Crash blocking all lanes. 3.5 mi. congestion. Expect major delays. #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) August 9, 2017

Traffic cams showed emergency responders on the scene of the crash Wednesday afternoon. A detour has been put in place at exit 247 (Yorktown Road).

The circumstances of the crash are unclear.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this breaking news.