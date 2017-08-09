Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for killing family cat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty Wednesday to torturing a cat to death.

Allen Curtiss Kinzey, 22, was sentenced to five years in prison with two years suspended, leaving three years left to serve. Prosecutors say the sentence was well above the Virginia State Sentencing Guidelines, which recommended a maximum sentence of six months in jail.

Kinzey was in the garage of his home in Virginia Beach with the family cat on Oct. 26, 2016. A family member heard noise coming from the garage and went to check on it. Prosecutors say she saw Kinzey choking the cat. There was blood coming from the cat’s mouth, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office. The relative reportedly went back inside the change clothes so she could take the cat to the vet. When she returned to the garage, the cat was gone.

Animal Control officers arrived and found the dead cat in a trash can. A necropsy revealed that the cat died from severe head trauma from multiple blows to the head.

Prosecutors say Kinzey admitted to killing the cat.

Kinzey has prior convictions for possession with intent to distribute – accommodation, shoplifting, petite larceny and driving after illegal consumption of alcohol.