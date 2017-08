NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested Tuesday in Norfolk in connection to drug overdose deaths in Maryland.

U.S. Marshals say Desmond Lamar Sloan was one of six people indicted on murder charges in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. The charges stem from the overdose deaths of six people.

Sloan was arrested without incident at a home in the 9000 block of Chesapeake Boulevard. He’s being held at the Norfolk City Jail awaiting extradition to St. Mary’s County.