Man charged in series of robberies, attempted robberies in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man has been arrested in connection to a series of robberies and attempted robberies in May and July.

Mikal Malik Brown, 19, is charged with three counts of robbery, five counts of attempted robbery, eight counts of use of firearm in commission of a felony and one count of wearing a mask in public.

The first robbery happened around 12:15 p.m. on May 4. Police say Brown approached the victims — two men, ages 81 and 74 — while they were on the property of the Hampton Roads Baptist Church on Hampton Roads Avenue. The suspect reportedly implied that he was armed with a gun and demanded that the victims hand over their belongings. After getting cash, Brown took off, according to police.

Five days later, at about 11:40 a.m., police say Brown knocked on the door of a home on Hampton Roads Avenue. A 60-year-old man answered the door and was greeted by Brown, who implied that he was armed with a gun and demanded money, authorities say. The victim slammed the door shut and the suspect ran off without getting anything.

Around 9:40 p.m. on May 26, Brown allegedly approached two women, ages 50 and 80, who were at the Hampton Roads Baptist Church. Police say he implied he was armed and demanded that the victims hand over their stuff. One of the women told the suspect that she didn’t have anything while the other woman said she calling the police. The suspect ran off before getting any of the victims’ belongings.

On July 12, at about 11:42 a.m., police say Brown walked up to a 64-year-old Portsmouth man as he got out of his vehicle in the parking lot of the Wendy’s at 5113 W. Mercury Boulevard. The suspect told the victim he was armed and demanded cash. After getting money, authorities say Brown ran off.

The fifth incident happened around 2:24 p.m. on July 16. According to police, Brown tried to rob a 56-year-old Newport News man in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in the 4900 block of W. Mercury Boulevard. The man refused to hand anything over, and Brown ran off, police say.

At about 10:42 p.m. on July 26, police say Brown approached a 45-year-old Carrollton man in the parking lot of the Food Lion at 123 E. Newmarket Square. The victim was leaving the store and was walking toward his vehicle when Brown reportedly walked up, showed a gun and demanded the victim’s belongings. The victim ran back into the store and Brown took off without anything from the victim, according to police.

Brown remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.